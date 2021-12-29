Walla Wallans are being advised to drive with caution and stay warm.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a winter storm warning for the Walla Walla Valley and surrounding areas, in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 to 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Heavy snowfall is expected, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Temperatures as low as the single digits are predicted for Thursday and Friday, which may lead to brutally cold air. Some areas could see wind chills below zero.
More snow is possible Saturday through Tuesday, with a mix of rain leading to icy road conditions.
Travel could be very difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the morning and evening commute. Drive with caution.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511, or online at the Washington State Department of Transportation at https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel or the Oregon Department of Transportation at https://tripcheck.com/.
