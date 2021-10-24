All parks in the city of Walla Walla and Lions Park in College Place are closed effective immediately due to extreme wind speeds, city and county officials announced Sunday morning, Oct. 24.
“We ask that you stay out of the parks due to the possibility of limbs coming down and causing injury or damage,” Gunner Fulmer, administrative sergeant with the Walla Walla Police Department, wrote in a release.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, and area dispatchers are receiving reports of life-threatening hazards, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
County officials are recommending that residents shelter indoors and avoid non-essential travel through the duration of the windstorm.
Hundreds of residents in Walla Walla lost power Sunday morning due to the high winds and falling tree branches, with around 700 Pacific Power customers waiting for their power to be restored tonight, according to the utility company.
Pacific Power estimated most service would not be restored until Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.