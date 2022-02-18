Up to 10 inches of snow is predicted for the northern Blue Mountains this weekend, helping to shore up a snowpack that has been lower than average for this time of year and providing some fresh powder for recreating at Bluewood ski resort.
Meanwhile, down in the Walla Walla Valley, the forecast is for just a light dusting of snow late Sunday night, up to 0.1 inches, according to the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service.
Measurable snowfall in the mountains is expected to begin late Saturday night, with around 3 inches predicted near the Washington and Oregon border.
Another 3 inches is predicted for the following Sunday morning, with up to another 3 inches by the end of the day. Monday could bring 1-2 inches, according to the NWS.
That additional snow will help stave off immediate flood risks in the Valley, said Jon Roberts, a hydrologist and water management program leader for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As the season progresses, snow can absorb rainfall and other precipitation, gradually becoming denser. Fresh snow that falls this weekend will be able to absorb more rain in the coming months than older snow, Roberts said.
Additional snowfall will be welcome at Bluewood, which has gotten about 5 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, said Shy Phillips, guest services representative at the alpine ski area.
“There’s quite a few people up there today enjoying the powder,” Phillips said. “I know everyone was itching to get better snow, because it’s been pretty icy up here for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.