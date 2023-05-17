May Weather Review
Buy Now

Kayakers and fishermen enjoy a sunny day at Bennington Lake on May 13, 2022.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

It may only be May, but don’t tell that to the weather.

“Friday and Saturday are going to be hot,” said Larry Nierenberg, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

In fact, temperatures during the next two days could be record-breaking.

As part of a heatwave expected to hit much of the Pacific Northwest, Walla Walla is forecasted to be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20.

The highest recorded temperature for Walla Walla on those days is 89 degrees on May 19 and 90 degrees on May 20.

“At this point, those records look to be in jeopardy,” Nierenberg said.

Temperatures this weekend are much higher than normal.

“The normal temperature this time of year is 72 degrees for Walla Walla,” Nierenberg. “So, we are looking at about 20 degrees above normal.”

He said a cold front will lower temperatures on Sunday.

“It’s going to be cooler, but it’s still going to be above normal,” Nierenberg said. “We are looking at low- to mid-80s. So, we are looking at 10 degrees above normal Sunday.”

Nierenberg said temperatures will be back down resembling a normal May after the weekend.

However, he said, the warmer season is just, well, warming up.

The long three-month outlook for the entire Northwest for May, June and July, indicates above-average temperatures for the region, Nierenberg said.

CDC poster

Heat-related illness poster from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With warming temperatures come heat-related health concerns.

A list of warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.htm.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment