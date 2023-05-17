It may only be May, but don’t tell that to the weather.
“Friday and Saturday are going to be hot,” said Larry Nierenberg, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
In fact, temperatures during the next two days could be record-breaking.
As part of a heatwave expected to hit much of the Pacific Northwest, Walla Walla is forecasted to be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20.
The highest recorded temperature for Walla Walla on those days is 89 degrees on May 19 and 90 degrees on May 20.
“At this point, those records look to be in jeopardy,” Nierenberg said.
Temperatures this weekend are much higher than normal.
“The normal temperature this time of year is 72 degrees for Walla Walla,” Nierenberg. “So, we are looking at about 20 degrees above normal.”
He said a cold front will lower temperatures on Sunday.
“It’s going to be cooler, but it’s still going to be above normal,” Nierenberg said. “We are looking at low- to mid-80s. So, we are looking at 10 degrees above normal Sunday.”
Nierenberg said temperatures will be back down resembling a normal May after the weekend.
However, he said, the warmer season is just, well, warming up.
The long three-month outlook for the entire Northwest for May, June and July, indicates above-average temperatures for the region, Nierenberg said.
With warming temperatures come heat-related health concerns.
A list of warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.htm.
