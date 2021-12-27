Snow Fun
Standing on her sled, Harper Stallings, 9, made it most of the way down the hill before tumbling into the snow at Fort Walla Walla Park on the first official day of winter Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

We may not have had a white Christmas in the Walla Walla Valley, but we can expect to see snow on the ground for the new year. 

As we close out 2021, snow and bitter cold is in the forecast throughout the week, with a 20-50% chance of snowfall each day through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton. 

The Valley will see temperatures hover in the mid-teens to low 20s Monday through Wednesday.

Here's what to know to stay safe: 

Thursday is anticipated to be warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching barely above freezing. On Friday, we may take a nosedive into single-digit temperatures, with lows reaching 3-7 degrees Friday night, before moving back up into the high teens through the new year. 

The NWS also issued a special weather statement warning of dangerously cold temperatures today through next weekend. Wind chills at night will range from the single digits above zero to 10 below zero. 

With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia can occur much faster, the NWS warns. 

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Audience Engagement Editor

