We may not have had a white Christmas in the Walla Walla Valley, but we can expect to see snow on the ground for the new year.
As we close out 2021, snow and bitter cold is in the forecast throughout the week, with a 20-50% chance of snowfall each day through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The Valley will see temperatures hover in the mid-teens to low 20s Monday through Wednesday.
Here's what to know to stay safe:
- Storm preparation tips and resources.
- Tips for driving on snow and ice safely.
- How to protect your pipes in freezing temperatures.
- You can get emergency alerts on your phone.
Thursday is anticipated to be warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching barely above freezing. On Friday, we may take a nosedive into single-digit temperatures, with lows reaching 3-7 degrees Friday night, before moving back up into the high teens through the new year.
The NWS also issued a special weather statement warning of dangerously cold temperatures today through next weekend. Wind chills at night will range from the single digits above zero to 10 below zero.
With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia can occur much faster, the NWS warns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.