It may be only a few weeks until the official start of winter, but spring weather is in the forecast for the Walla Walla area Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The National Weather Service forecasts Wednesday’s highs to reach up to 68 degrees, which is 25 degrees above normal for Dec. 1 and would break the previous record of 61 degrees that was set in 2012.
It’s only one of a slate of records expected to be broken Wednesday, with Bend, Ellensburg, John Day, Meacham, Pendleton, Hermiston and the Tri-Cities all expected to break or at least match their previous record highs for the first day of December.
However, Walla Walla is forecast to have the dubious honor of breaking the previous record by the greatest amount, with a difference of seven degrees.
Temperatures are expected to fall back into normal ranges throughout the region, though they will still be hotter than normal. Only La Grande is currently predicted to break its previous record high on Thursday, and then by only a single degree.
Many cities in the region will also have significantly warmer nights than normal as well, with Bend, Ellensburg, Hermiston and the Tri-Cities all predicted to be hotter during the coldest part of the day than ever before recorded.
Hermiston is expected to have particularly warm nights for this time of year, having been forecast to beat three records in a row this week.
This continues a broader trend this year and in recent weeks of unseasonably warm weather in the region, according to representatives of the National Weather Service Pendleton office, which is expected to be reflected in the monthly data for November that the NWS will release Wednesday.
