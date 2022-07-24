Hot summer weather may have taken awhile to reach the Walla Walla Valley, but summer has since arrived in full force, with this week anticipated to be the hottest yet this year.
No heat advisories or warnings have been issued yet, but very well could before the week begins, Joe Solomon, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office, said Friday, July 22.
Temperatures at the Walla Walla Airport are expected to meet or exceed 100 degrees every day through at least Thursday, July 28, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
The week is forecast to begin with a 98-degree high on Monday, July 25, getting steadily hotter each day until reaching a predicted peak of 106 degrees on Thursday.
Those aren’t necessarily record temperatures, but they’re not far off. The all-time record for July 28 is 107 degrees, set in 1974, Solomon said. Normal temperatures for this time of year are closer to 90 degrees.
The nights won’t be particularly chill, either, with lows not dipping below 65 degrees all week. But so far they are at least predicted to get cold enough that the Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department doesn’t need to enact its plans for directly combating the dangers of emergency heat, said agency Director Liz Jessee.
Those plans, which include opening an emergency cooling center to serve area homeless and other vulnerable residents, are triggered by two or more consecutive days of over 105 degree heat followed by nights that don’t drop below 75 degrees, Jessee said.
While the nights ahead aren’t expected to be cold, they’re expected to be cool enough to bring some relief before the next day’s heat.
Still, some people can start having adverse reactions to temperatures in the 90s, including older people and those who work outside in the heat, and with temperatures of above 105 degrees forecast, residents should prepare now for the weather ahead.
Yard work or other outdoor chores should be done sooner rather than later, Jessee said, and the same goes for repairing air conditioning units.
“Best that you don’t call when it hits 107 because I bet that those folks will get pretty busy,” Jessee said on Friday. “It’s going to be really hot next week, so get some of that stuff you need to get done before the heatwave hits.”
Jessee also recommends that residents check on their neighbors during the worst of the heat and learn the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat stroke — characterized by rapid heart rate, dry skin and confusion, among other symptoms — is a medical emergency requiring immediate care.
