We may be weeks into spring, but it's not time to store your winter jackets just yet.
As a late-season winter storm moves through the Pacific Northwest, light snow is expected to start falling Tuesday night in the Walla Walla Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
A mix of snow and rain is possible throughout the week with accumulations of up to 2 inches, the weather service said. The Valley could see strong winds with gusts reaching speeds in the mid-20s. Lows are forecasted to hover in the 20s to mid-30s through Friday.
Heavier snowfall is anticipated at higher elevations in the Northwest Blue Mountains, with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches and gusty winds as high as 35 mph.
Travel will be impacted on I-84 and OR-204 Tuesday, and the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging travelers to delay trips this morning through all mountain passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.