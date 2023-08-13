Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the Walla Walla Valley this week as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Monday, Aug. 14, to Thursday, Aug. 17.
Camden Plunkett, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the high temperatures will start later Monday afternoon and peak on Tuesday.
"Monday is going to be warmer, but certainly not hot-hot," he said, adding that it should reach about 99 degrees Monday. "We'll see a high between a range of 101 to 105 for Tuesday."
The temperature likely will remain in that range Wednesday and Thursday. But after that, things get a little muddled.
"We're headed into some uncertainty Friday and beyond," he said. "There's potential for the heat to linger, but it could also back off. We are less confident after Thursday."
While temperatures are hot, Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee said they are not hot enough to trigger the opening of cooling centers in the area.
She said in addition to other criteria, opening the centers would require an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service, noting that such a warning is not the same as an excessive heat watch.
Plunkett explained the differences, saying that a warning is issued when it is imminent that temperatures are going to reach a point of being hazardous to human life, while a watch means such temperatures could happen.
He said it's possible a warning could be issued closer to Tuesday if the latest forecasts warrant it.
Jessee said her department will monitor the forecast early in the week in case plans have to change.
While the cooling centers aren't set to open at this point, Jessee said there are places people can go to escape the heat, including the Walla Walla Public Library, as well as other libraries throughout the county.
Staying cool
“It has to be 105 degrees for two or more consecutive days and the nighttime temperature does not drop below 75 degrees,” said Kylie Maycumber, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health's communications coordinator. “When it reaches that, then they activate the cooling center. It will totally depend on whether it reaches that threshold.”
Maycumber said if the cooling centers opened, they will have air conditioning and water available.
For anyone who currently does not have an air-conditioned space to escape the heat, the Washington Department of Health recommends drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.
Signs of heat illness include dizziness, nausea, headaches and muscle cramps. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler location, if possible, find a place to rest and slowly drink cool liquids. If symptoms do not go away, seek medical attention immediately.
For those who have access to an indoor space but no air conditioning, the health department recommends staying on the lowest floor out of the sunshine and covering all windows that receive morning or afternoon sun, which can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80%.
More information is available at tinyurl.com/ds4prvba.
Animal safety
Blue Mountain Humane Society does not offer any weather-related emergency sheltering services. The humane society does have two fenced play yards that are open to the public, which offers shade, grass and small dog pools. The play yards are only available when BMHS staff are not using them for dogs currently housed at the humane society.
BMHS is currently finishing a construction project on two of the four play yards which will limit the availability of the public yards during business hours.
In anticipation of the heatwave, BMHS is advocating for pet owners to adhere to the following precautions to ensure the well-being of their pets.
Make sure pets have access to a continuous supply of fresh and uncontaminated water. Regularly check water to prevent dehydration.
While outdoors ensure pets have access to shaded areas such as the public play yard at BMHS at 7 E. George St. Refrain from walking dogs during the hottest part of the day to protect their paws from the hot concrete and asphalt.
Try to keep pets indoors and opt for early morning or late evening walks. If staying indoors, treat pets with cooling enrichment options such as ice cubes, frozen watermelon or chilled chicken broth pup cups.
While these tips can contribute to animal and pet safety, it is important to note that extreme heat can be particularly dangerous for animals. If any signs of distress or overheating are observed, consult a veterinarian promptly.
For more information visit bit.ly/3KDHpa3.
Union-Bulletin reporter Hannah McIntyre contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.