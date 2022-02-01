The Walla Walla Valley kicked off 2022 with a cooler January, but despite predictions that it would be a relatively wet month, there was slightly less precipitation than normal.
February may be colder than usual with average precipitation according to climate predictions from the National Weather Service. On average, the area experiences 1.59 inches of precipitation during the month of February, with average temperatures around 39.7 degrees.
Temperatures averaged at around 33.1 degrees in January at Walla Walla Regional Airport, a little more than 3 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
High temperatures averaged 39.3 degrees, with a high of 63 degrees recorded on Jan. 12.
Low temperatures averaged at 27 degrees, with a low of 3 degrees below zero recorded on the first day of 2022, the only day of the month with temperatures below zero degrees.
Temperatures plunged below freezing on 28 days of the month and failed to rise above 32 degrees on 10 days.
Precipitation totaled 1.63 inches in January, or 0.47 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was seen five days last month, with the heaviest precipitation of 0.41 inches on Jan. 3.
