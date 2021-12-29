At 5 a.m., before the pale morning sun has risen over the white horizon on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Walla Walla County snowplow operators had already hit the road in 60,000-pound trucks, scraping the fresh powder off the compact snow underneath.
In a county of nearly 1,300 square miles laced with hundreds of state, county, city and private roads, some in populated areas of the Valley and some winding through the mountains, dozens of workers across several agencies have been working around the clock during this week’s winter storm.
Tom White circled through the Port of Walla Walla on Wednesday, clearing roads near the regional airport and county Public Works building before moving on to an outlying country street that in the summer would be lined with yellow wheat fields, but currently seems to disappear into the white hills and gray sky.
The morning’s continuous snow has blanketed the roadway, which is marked Wednesday morning only by telephone poles and rapidly fading tire tracks.
White, the road maintenance foreman for the south district that stretches from Dixie to Burbank and covers most of the county’s towns and cities, is filling in Wednesday for a driver who’s out on vacation.
He squints at the dazzling terrain outside his windshield, trying to figure out where the natural edge of the road is supposed to be and where the asphalt drops off into a drainage ditch. Some drivers wear sunglasses to try to cut back on the glare and improve visibility, but with cloudy skies and long nights, it’s often too dark to do so safely, White said.
“I just can’t even tell you the stuff these guys go through,” he said. “They come in at night, their eyes are just ready to pop out of their head. Just exhausted.”
Different roads, different agencies
Depending on the type of road, different agencies clear the snow.
On the streets of the city of Walla Walla, for instance, municipal street crews work to clear main streets first before moving on to residential roads.
Once the snow stops, they can plow the entire city in 72 hours, said Streets Supervisor Jason Mings. But with the snow dropping constantly this week, plows return to clear the main roads every time another inch or two builds up, he said.
On county roads, White’s team and the partnered north district clear long stretches between the Valley’s farmland and country homes. And on state roads, which primarily include highways, the Washington State Department of Transportation is in charge of clearing those vital roadways.
Before the first winter storms arrived, that agency had already begun issuing warnings that staffing shortages driven in part by the vaccination mandate for state workers could result in delays and worse road conditions.
Though the winter has only just begun, the agency has so far managed to maintain its level of service, in part by strategically reallocating resources to where they’re needed the most, said Summer Derry, a spokesperson for WSDOT. Though workers are accruing more overtime than usual for this time of year, staffing levels have remained manageable.
“Things have been going really well for the Walla Walla area highways,” Derry said. “There are no major issues or concerns with staffing currently.”
Things could change later in the season, she noted, as workers tire of long weeks of overtime and need additional time to rest. But for now, most driving hazards that crews are seeing have stemmed from drivers going too fast for conditions, she said.
For the city and county of Walla Walla, crews remain fully staffed, said White and Mings.
In part, White credits the job security and work culture at the county for high retention in his department. While private businesses often offer higher wages, the county offers solid benefits and stability, he said.
Perhaps just as importantly, the county’s Public Works director and elected commissioners regularly check in on road crews to make sure they have what they need, he said, and staff treat each other like family.
“Eleven guys in the same room turns into a pretty close-knit group of guys,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. There’s not many of my friends my age that can honestly look you in the eye and say, 'I want to go to work today.' I like what I do, you know?”
Dangerous roads, long hours
With the temperatures dropping into single digits at night and remaining below freezing in the day, the asphalt on country roads won’t warm enough to break up the snow on top of it, said Dan Mack, chief of road operations for the county.
In these conditions, completely clearing the snow isn’t usually possible, Mack said, and snowplows instead create a smooth layer of compacted snow.
This compacted snow can get slick and icy, which can bring its own hazards, but leaving the snow in place is worse in most situations, White said.
“A lot of people don’t have four-wheel drives or whatever, and it just gets deep enough that your car is going to follow ruts in the snow,” he said. “Honestly, 80% of the accidents aren’t because the road is extremely slick, it’s because they catch a rut.”
Due to the constantly falling snow and frigid temperatures, plow operators can’t use some of the chemicals in their arsenal that could melt some of the ice, White said.
“They’re made to melt the snow and ice, but if you put it on top of this, it’ll melt and then freeze, and then we’ve got real sheets of ice,” he said. “These conditions are about as bad as it gets.”
Instead, crews are dropping metered loads of sharp gravel with a bit of salt mixed in, allowing the compact snow to melt just enough that the gravel can sink in and find purchase, providing a bit of extra traction around tight corners or before stops signs and traffic lights.
Driving along a country road, White eyes a pickup truck slowly headed toward him, taking note of a ridge of snow that has built up in the middle of the roadway, which he starts to plow once the truck has passed. With a narrowing, disappearing roadway, it’s not uncommon for an oncoming vehicle to veer toward a plow, or for an impatient driver to hastily try to pass.
In either circumstance, a ridge of snow can throw a vehicle off course just as readily as a rut, White said. Collisions with a county snowplow are rare, but it's a risk they try to keep in mind, he said.
On the dashboard, a laminated map shows the route this truck runs each day it operates, with long stretches of green first-priority roads mixed in with short stints of red second-priority roads that are less populated.
While the road crews pride themselves on keeping overtime to a minimum, the south district alone has around 600 miles of road to maintain with seven snowplows, and overtime can start to creep up in the storm.
“It frustrates me because people will label us, you know, the lazy county worker, but I guarantee you that’s not the case,” White said.
“When the roads get bad and you want to stay home, we’re the ones that have to keep them open for (emergency medical services). Our Sheriff’s Office depends on us, and the roads just have to be open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.