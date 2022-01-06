A lot of snow has fallen, melted and fallen again in the Walla Walla Valley during the last few weeks, but flood risk remains low in waterways managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“It doesn’t concern us at this time and under present conditions,” said Jon Roberts, a hydrologist and water management program manager for the Corps.
“There is a time to be concerned, but it doesn’t need to be every day just because you’re seeing snow falling.”
While recent rains caused a substantial amount of snowmelt in the Valley, those same rains have turned to snow by the time they’ve reached the Blue Mountains, Roberts said.
The mountains east of Walla Walla store tremendous amounts of water during the winter — 72 inches of snow have accumulated currently, Roberts said — and severe flooding in the region requires that water to rapidly melt.
For 80 years, the Corps of Engineers has protected the city of Walla Walla — and downstream communities, to an extent — from flooding through the Mill Creek Flood Control Project.
Completed in 1942, the project initiated the construction of concrete channels to quickly move water through the city’s downtown core, as well as Bennington Lake, a manmade reservoir upstream of Walla Walla where flood waters could be diverted.
To maximize the effectiveness of Bennington Lake, the Corps drains the lake before each flood season, which runs approximately from mid-December to as late as the end of April, Roberts said.
Draining the lake provides the Corps with maximum capacity for diverting flood waters. The step is no small precaution — after the historic flood of February 2020, the Corps reported that another 11 hours of rain would have filled the lake entirely, which would have left the federal agency with no choice but to send catastrophic amounts of water through the city.
But floods of that extreme are rare, Roberts said, and require a confluence of two factors to be possible: warmth and rain.
First is an atmospheric river, a stream of warm water vapor from the tropics into higher latitudes. Colder weather systems, like ones that rained on the Valley earlier this week, may become snow by the time they precipitate in the mountains.
“We see rain here in the Valley, but that’s not what’s happening in the Mill Creek Basin,” Roberts said. “The first ridge of the mountains we can see outside our window, but we don’t see the next four or five ridges further out. The weather conditions are often quite different up there.”
“For things to fail, both needs to happen,” he continued. “We have to have warm temps and rain at the same time.”
One of two additional factors can compound the risk. A huge amount of rain that falls for a long period of time on top of snow can create floods, but even a moderate amount of rain can lead to a natural disaster if the ground is sufficiently frozen.
In February 2020, the region experienced the former scenario, when nearly 8 inches of rain fell on the area over 48 hours. Melting snow added to the torrential floods that followed.
But moderate amounts of rain caused floods in 1996, Roberts said, after days of very cold temperatures froze the ground, making the soil impermeable to additional water. It only took about an inch of rain to create flooding that year, he said.
However, although temperatures in the area plummeted below 0 degrees Friday, Dec. 31, it takes extremely cold temperatures for a week or more to freeze the ground enough to cause potential flooding, Roberts said.
While conditions are not currently sufficient to cause elevated flood risk, hydrologists and other experts with the Corps of Engineers continue to monitor the Mill Creek Basin closely in preparation for the remainder of the 2021-2022 flood season, Roberts said.
The Corps works closely with meteorologists from the National Weather Service and makes use of mountain monitoring stations to forecast incoming weather systems that could threaten the area.
This data keeps the Corps up to date on metrics such as ground temperature and the water-density of the snow — snow gets denser as winter progresses, Roberts said, compacting under the weight of new snowfall and absorbing rain.
“We’re going to absorb this rain event today and Friday,” Roberts said on Thursday. “But as we absorb more and more rain, that gives us less and less ability through the winter to absorb future rain events. As the snow’s water density gets closer to 40%, that would be an elevated risk there for us to watch it a lot closer.”
All of that monitoring and data sharing gives the Corps a window into upcoming flood risks. While predicting the weather is always finicky, the Corps has a good sense of what to expect as far as 90 days out and can predict floods with great accuracy two or three days in advance, Roberts said.
And, despite heavy snowfall in the Valley, the snowpack in the Blue Mountains remains at a normal level for this time of year, he said.
