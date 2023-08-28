A cold front is expected to pass through the Walla Walla Valley Monday night, Aug. 28, ending the recent triple-digit temperatures for at least the next two weeks, officials say.
After a high temperature of 100 on Monday, the National Weather Service in Pendleton forecasts temperatures to drop to 65 Monday night and stay below 85 for the rest of the week, with a low of 54 Wednesday night.
Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Walla Wallans could expect wind, rain and possible thunderstorms this week as well. The wind is expected to pick up Tuesday morning and increase through the afternoon, lasting through Wednesday.
“We’re also expecting rain showers to move through the area,” Lawhorn said. “Rain showers look to arrive Tuesday morning as well, especially between midnight to 5 a.m.”
Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to last through Tuesday night. There is also a 30% chance of rain Thursday night and Friday.
Lawhorn said so far this summer, the hottest day in Walla Walla reached 102, with a mean maximum temperature of 87.1, making this summer the 20th hottest on record. He said it would be “tricky” to predict whether the cooler weather would continue after the next two weeks.
“The Climate Prediction Center is still placing us below normal temperatures,” Lawhorn said. “So over the next two weeks, today (Monday) certainly could be the hottest day, and then we stay cooler, more near seasonable temperatures for this time of year.”
The National Weather Service forecast for Walla Walla is available at tinyurl.com/mwsjhbus.
