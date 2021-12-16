Walla Walla residents woke to the first measurable snow fall of the season the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16.
According to the National Weather Service, about an inch and half of snow was recorded at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Ann Adams, an assistant forecaster for the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service, said more detailed information on snowfall in Walla Walla was unavailable due to an equipment malfunction at the Walla Walla Regional Airport recording station.
She added that a volunteer reported 2 inches of snow near Lowden.
While there have been small traces of snow already this year, Adams confirmed this was the first measurable snowfall of the season.
By Thursday afternoon, much of the snow had melted as the temperature reached 36 degrees.
Adams said that while snow is possible during the coming days in areas east of Walla Walla, such as Dayton, Walla Walla isn’t likely to see more through the weekend.
“There may be a mix of rain and some snow Sunday night in Walla Walla,” Adams said.
Will we have a white Christmas?
Adams said it’s too early to tell. She did say forecasts show that snow is possible up to about Thursday of next week. Temperatures could drop to the low 20s on some nights through next week but rise to the 40s during the day.
After Thursday, it’s tougher to predict.
“We might see something (on Christmas),” she said. “When we get closer, it will be easier to say.”
