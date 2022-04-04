Winds buffeted the Walla Walla Valley and beyond on Monday, April 4, kicking off the first full work week of the month.
The city of Walla Walla announced Monday afternoon that residential garbage collection would be paused due to the high winds and asked residents to take their containers back to their residences. City garbage collection is expected to resume 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Basin Disposal experienced no interruptions to service, according to a customer service representative.
The Pendleton office of the National Weather Service has been cautioning people for a few days about this wind that is hitting Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington hard, Observation Program Leader Jim Smith said.
The winds were expected to steadily increase throughout the day, reaching “damaging” gusts of 60 mph, dropping to 40 mph sustained winds until about 11 p.m., Smith said.
A high wind warning was in effect through 11 p.m. Monday. People were advised to watch for downed trees and power lines, widespread power failures and difficulty in traveling, particularly in taller vehicles, Smith said.
Strong winds will continue into Tuesday, although speeds are expected to drop to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Wednesday, however, is a different story.
“Wednesday looks sunny with winds of 5 to 15 mph and temperatures up to 60 degrees,” he said.
Walla Walla remains in a D2 “severe drought” condition after an unusually dry 2021, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, though predictions of a slightly colder and wetter April may help to slightly make up for the deficit.
Walla Walla’s average temperature in April is around 53 degrees, while average precipitation for the month is slightly below 2 inches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and slightly above-average precipitation during April.
This follows a warmer and drier- than-average March, according to a report by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures during the month of March averaged 47.3 degrees, 0.5 degrees higher than normal. Daily highs averaged 0.3 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 69 degrees on March 12, while the coldest temperature was 21 degrees on March 10.
Precipitation totaled 1.69 inches in March, which was 0.42 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was seen on 10 days last month, with the heaviest rainfall of 0.5 inches recorded March 3.
