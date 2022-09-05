September in the Walla Walla Valley is likely to be hotter than average, and more likely than not to be dryer than normal as well, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Walla Walla receives 0.65 inches of rain on average in September, with average daily highs of 78.5 degrees and an overall average temperature of 66.2 degrees
August saw an average temperature of 78.5 degrees, 3.3 degrees hotter than normal for the area and 4.1 degrees hotter than 2021, according to data from the National Weather Service.
There were 24 days last month with highs in the 90s or higher, and three days in the triple digits, with the month’s hottest reading of 105 degrees on Aug. 17.
The heat lingered into the evening most days, with only eight nights where temperatures ever dipped below 60 degrees and five nights when temperatures never went below 70 degrees. Nights began to cool later into the month, with the month’s coldest reading of 53 degrees on Aug. 28.
Although only two days had measurable amounts of precipitation in August, back-to-back storms on Aug. 9 and 10 dumped 65% more rain than the area typically sees in the entire month, according to the National Weather Service.
Most of that precipitation, 0.52 inches, came during a torrential thunderstorm on Wednesday, Aug. 10, which sparked numerous small fires in the Blue Mountains and caused significant wind damage in Milton-Freewater.
No daily records were broken last month, however, either by heat or rainfall.
On Aug. 10, 1985, 1.38 inches of rain fell on the Walla Walla Regional Airport, which is only the fourth-wettest August day on record for the area. On Aug. 22, 1992, 2.29 inches of rain fell in a single day, nearly six times the monthly average, causing serious flooding to the region and drawing nationwide attention.
The year has been wetter-than-average in Walla Walla County, much of which began experiencing moderate drought conditions in late 2019, only worsening through 2020. By late 2021, the region was in the worst drought conditions so far this century, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, with more than 91% experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions, the highest category used by the monitor.
A snowy April and rainy May broke that years-long drought, with none of the county in even moderate drought conditions by June. Though more than 73% of the county going into the summer was still “abnormally dry,” the lowest category used by the drought monitor, August’s storms brought that number down to less than 2%.
