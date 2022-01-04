A warmer and drier-than-average December in the Walla Walla Valley marked the end of a warm, dry year, according to a report by the National Weather Service. However, 2022 is predicted to begin with a cooler, wetter January than average.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during January are around 41 degrees, while normal lows are around 30 degrees on average. Normal precipitation for the month has averaged 2.53 inches for the last 30 years. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and above-average precipitation during this January.
December was warmer than usual, averaging 35 degrees, 1.5 degrees higher than normal.
Daily highs last month averaged 2.9 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 67 degrees on Dec. 1, while the coldest temperature was 16 degrees on Dec. 31.
The highest wind gust was 62 mph on Dec. 11, the only day in December with gusts that exceeded 50 mph.
Precipitation totaled 2.19 inches in December, which was 0.28 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was seen on 18 days last month, with the heaviest rainfall of 0.74 inches recorded on Dec. 19.
This concluded a drought-stricken 2021, which saw severely reduced precipitation across the western United States. The Walla Walla area received less than 56% of its yearly average in rain and snowfall, with 11.66 inches of precipitation by the end of 2021, which was 9.19 inches below normal.
