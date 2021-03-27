The National Weather Service warned Saturday, March 27, of very strong winds and blowing dust clouds for Sunday and Monday in the Walla Walla Valley.
According to the emergency information posted by the weather service, wind speeds were forecasted to hover around 30-50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in Walla Walla and Dayton on Sunday.
The wind warning was listed to be between the hours of 2 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
In addition, recently plowed fields could lead to billowing dust clouds Sunday afternoon, affecting driving on area roadways, according to the warning.
The weather service advised extreme caution for taller vehicles, especially those hauling trailers. The agency also advised people to stay away from forested areas and watch out for downed power lines.