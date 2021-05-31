After one of the driest Aprils on record, the Walla Walla Valley is now in for a heat wave this week with "oppressively hot" temperatures possible, weather officials said — and it's not even summer yet.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton was predicting a heat wave since last week, but on Monday, May 31, the service officially issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of the region.
High temperatures are expected to range from 95-102 degrees, forecasters reported.
The heat wave is predicted to punch the entire lower Columbia Basin, including the greater Dayton, Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater and Tri-Cities areas.
"Drink plenty of fluids," the NWS advisory stated. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
Weather officials warned to take extra precautions if people plan on being outside Tuesday and Wednesday and to limit strenuous activities to early morning and evening to reduce the chance of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day this week, with a high of 100 forecast for Walla Walla.
According to the NWS, the record high temperature for June 1 in Walla Walla is 98 degrees, set in 1986, and June 2 also hit 98 degrees in 2007.
Meanwhile, the Walla Walla area is currently under a drought advisory from the state Department of Ecology.
The National Integrated Drought Information System has much of Walla Walla and Columbia counties in a "severe," drought with some parts in an "extreme" drought.
Droughts have five levels under agency's system: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.