A year after local debates began over whether the Christopher Columbus statue on the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn should be removed, a group called We Belong Walla Walla continues to advocate for the removal of the cast structure.
Audrey Tinnin, a member of We Belong Walla Walla, said the group has been in talks with the Walla Walla County commissioners about removing the statue.
“As of recent, we have reached out to the county commissioners, because back when the petition was started during COVID, they weren’t having in-person meetings,” Tinnin said. “Since then, we’ve started trying to reach out to them and circle back around to that and hope that we can have more in-person meetings to discuss [the statue].”
The commissioners haven’t given We Belong Walla Walla any specific dates for a meeting yet, Tinnin said, but the group has received emails stating the commissioners will discuss this.
Since Oct. 12, 1911, the statue of Columbus has stood in front of the courthouse, commissioned and erected by local Italian immigrant families.
Local attorney Gary Ponti wrote a letter to county officials last summer on behalf of the Italian Heritage Association, the U-B reported at the time. In the letter, Ponti states the statue was a gift from Italian-American families to the community, “to celebrate that they were Americans and the hope their newly adopted country represented to them.”
Many of the family names inscribed on the statue’s plinth belong to people who still make their homes here in the Valley.
Opponents of the statue, however, say it as well as the celebration of Columbus Day are symbols of “the violence of 500 years of colonial oppression at the hands of European explorers.”
It’s been challenging to get any movements on the issue during the pandemic since it keeps getting put off, Tinnin said. The commissioners’ response to the group’s attempts to advocate for the statue’s removal is often to table it due to COVID-19.
The pandemic disrupted their progress, Tinnin said, but they hope to get back on track soon. Progress may have slowed, but the number of members in We Belong Walla Walla has increased.
“We had a lot of local members from the community just reach out to us and ask us how they can help contribute,” said Sam Aparicio, another member of We Belong Walla Walla.
Aparicio helped spark the creation of the group when she created a petition in 2020 calling for the removal of the Columbus statue. To date, the petition has garnered 2,256 signatures.
A Walla Walla Community College student when the petition began, Aparicio is originally from Los Angeles. Now, both she and Tinnin live in the Tri-Cities, but the distance hasn’t dissuaded them from continuing to push for removing the statue from the courthouse site.
Aparicio, who majored in a history, said she thinks it’s important to remember history, but it is also important to think about what the statue really stands for, especially since it is in front of a courthouse on public grounds.
“I’ve had my fair share of experiences dealing with racism and discrimination towards me being Hispanic while I lived in Walla Walla, so I can’t even imagine how people of color and Native Americans feel walking into a courthouse knowing there’s that statue out there and that people are proud of it,” Aparicio said.
The group doesn’t want to be taken as a joke, Aparicio said. They want to feel heard.
The county commissioners resumed hosting in-person meetings Monday, July 12, but it is unknown when the next meeting regarding the statue’s fate will be.
“Obviously, the county commissioners know that there’s a petition, but they don’t know how passionately we feel about it,” Aparicio said. “They don’t know that we really are wanting to take it down, and we really do want to come up with a compromise.”