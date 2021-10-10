Sixteen residences or facilities had their water shut off by the City of Walla Walla on Thursday, Oct. 7, the first delinquent accounts to lose the utility since the pandemic began, according to city staff.
It’s another sign that pandemic-protections are starting to fade for those unable to keep up with their bills. Both individual rate payers and the public or private utility companies have struggled during the pandemic, wrote Tracy Palmer, fund development and marketing director for the Blue Mountain Action Council, in an email.
“Our neighbors are experiencing financial hardships and facing difficult decisions about which bills to pay; for example, do they refill medication and feed their family or pay a bill,” Palmer said. “This is the reality for many homes in our community.”
“Conversely, the City and utility companies are negatively impacted by outstanding bills,” she added. “Everyone is affected by this pandemic.”
Shut off notices stopped being sent to Walla Walla customers in March 2020, though the city continued to send monthly and delinquent bills.
The city began to send letters in June that notified past-due customers that their utilities could soon be shut off after more than a year of reprieve, indicating that the utility shut-off moratorium would expire at the end of July.
That date was later extended until Sept. 30, until city staff warned that payments must be made no later than Oct. 5.
Tags warning of impending shutoffs were placed on 82 doors on Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to city staff.
Many of those customers reached out to the city, either arranging payment plans for past due bills or reaching out for assistance from the Blue Mountain Action Council.
BMAC provides funding assistance for area residents to reduce or pay off certain utility bills. Each assistance program has unique requirements, and residents struggling to meet their obligations are encouraged to reach out to see if any help is available. The energy assistance team can be reached by calling 509-529-4980.
"When clients come to see us, we encourage them to bring other bills, like gas, electricity, or rent, so that we can refer them to additional assistance available under the BMAC umbrella while they're here," wrote Sylvia Schaeffer, BMAC's Energy Assistance Program director, in an email.
Despite the end of Walla Walla’s shut-off moratorium, BMAC is currently seeing fewer assistance requests than it anticipated, Palmer said.
“It's possible that the proactive communication by partners like the City of Walla Walla, who have contacted their clients in advance concerning past due bills and payment plans, is fostering solutions before emergency help is needed,” Palmer said.
It also helps that other providers, such as Pacific Power, have not yet issued shut-off notices, she added, so customers may currently only be confronted with one immediate issue to address.
But winter is coming, which brings with it higher utility bills and financial strain for those struggling to make ends meet.
Other municipalities are also working their way toward ending their own moratoriums. Neighboring College Place, for instance, will begin sending out shut-off notices in early November, according to staff in that city. The first customers in College Place could lose water services by Nov. 17.
