Water rights trades go digital

Buying and selling water rights through word of mouth may have worked for some, but a potential new game changer now provides an online listing service.
After working for Washington Water Trust for five years, Kristina Ribellia has struck out on her own to create Western Water Market. It’s a hybrid of popular selling and listing platforms Zillow and Craigslist for the purchase of water rights.
For irrigators to use stream water, they have to obtain a water right. Some may have a senior water right that is generations old. The older the right is, the higher the value.
The Department of Ecology manages water resources in the state and acts as the regulator. The newer the water right is, the earlier and more often the owner may be asked to stop using the water during summer months.
The Department of Ecology rarely issues new water right permits, as a majority of the state’s water has already been over-allocated. In most cases, those who need a water right must purchase an existing one.
Surface water being used by agriculture amounts to roughly 80-90%, commercial uses like canneries use 3-7% and municipalities use 3-5%.
Buying and selling a water right is difficult to track, hard to know where to find, a confusing process and is run by word of mouth, said Bill Neve a water resource consultant who recently decided to be listed on Ribellia’s website.
Ribellia, who saw a high demand for transparency, simplicity and easy access to the market, created a website that was self funded and self made.
She does not get involved in the transaction, Ribellia said. Her website connects buyers and sellers through a listing service that shows the location of water rights for sale or lease, who buyers are, and what they are hoping to do with their water right.
“So it is really helping to facilitate the local transfer of water rights,” she said. “I think that is one of the biggest concerns that those water rights are being bought and transferred out of Walla Walla let’s say to the Tri-cities. While it still has this instream flow benefit for fish, it can no longer be used for agriculture in the Walla Walla basin.”
She said it is upsetting to people who value the agricultural community and lifestyle to know that those water rights are getting moved out of these basins and cannot be brought back because water rights can only move downstream.
This moves economic value out of the community because the water has been moved out of the basin.
She said her hope is that the website helps show the public who is actively buying and selling water rights and for what purpose. It will also provide more options to sellers.
“By searching and listing on the market, people will have more options for who they can sell or lease their water rights to based on their uses whether for agriculture, instream flow for fish, or otherwise,” she said.
Buyers and sellers will be able to better coordinate to create win-wins, Ribellia said.
“With the right collaboration, innovation and transactions, we can have high value, productive ag lands locally and enough water for fish and people,” she said.
An example of a common issue in the Walla Walla Basin is water rights moving downstream.
Rural areas with senior water rights have the option to sell to large wineries in a different location, said Chris Hyland, executive director of the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership.
If the water right is sold downstream, the land is no longer used for an irrigated crop, he said.
The labor of the crop that was grown there leaves the area. Diesel, fertilizer, seed and chemicals are no longer purchased in that area and the agricultural value of the area goes down, Hyland said.
On the other hand, the water flows downstream to be diverted from a different basin. That creates an inflow stream for fish to swim up and down the river, he said.
He believes Ribellia’s platform will help bring a little transparency to the market and will allow his partnership to advertise not only their service but a form of common knowledge that landowners need a credit or water right if outside of city utilities, he said.
Hyland said he does not think it is enough alone to just have the website, but instead is waiting for decisions to be made on bills in the Legislature that did not move forward yet.
Keeley Belva, a spokesperson from the Department of Ecology said, “several bills were introduced in the 2020 legislative session related to water banking, the state water trust and water transfers.”
She said the bills aimed to make administrative improvements to increase transparency when water banks are developed and ensure that they serve their intended purposes.
“The Legislature decided that none were ready to move forward and that instead, the issues warrant further study and deliberation,” she said. “Ecology will be working closely with tribes and stakeholders to gather feedback and plans to present our findings and recommendations to the Legislature in the fall.”
On Tuesday, Ribellia askede the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership to continue listing on the website for their exempt well mitigation program and to become a founding member.
“We buy and sell water for instream flow as well but what we’re specifically on her website for is what’s called our exempt well mitigation program,” Hyland said.
He said the mitigation program is for the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership to buy water rights and divide them into credits people can buy for shallow welsl for their personal use when living outside the city’s utilities service area, he said.
This protects the water-scarce basin and allows homeowners to follow the Department of Ecology’s water usage criteria, he said.
The partnership will make a decision at their next meeting on April 7 at 7 p.m. in Walla Walla Community College Water and Environmental Center, 500 Tausick Way.
After Ribellia’s presentation, board member Jon Hooper called it “a marvelous idea for a way to connect people.”