Water restrictions coming for irrigators amid low water levels

Restrictions on water use are coming down the pipeline for Touchet River basin irrigators.
The Washington Department of Ecology on Thursday said irrigators will have to “curb consumption” starting as soon as this week to conserve the low water levels for fish and other uses.
The restrictions in the watershed would be the first in four years.
Regional water master Eric Hartwig is expected to contact junior water rights holders in the coming days to inform them of the order. Status updates are part of the followup plan throughout the season.
“We need the community to help us protect flows to meet the needs of people, farms, and fish,” Hartwig said in the announcement.
The area’s February flood washed away low-level snowpacks that would typically recharge aquifers through gradual melting in spring. Combined with the summer’s relentlessly hot weather, volumes are low, Ecology staff said.
If the weather cools, the Touchet could recover this summer, the agency said. Until then, limits will be placed on how much water can be diverted from the river to protect stream flows and senior water rights.
The Touchet River watershed includes about 740 miles within Columbia and Walla Walla counties. The river is running about 50 cubic feet per second near its midsection and 20 cubic feet per second at its confluence with the Walla Walla River, based on measurements provided.
“If everyone does their part and follows the rules, we’ll make it through these high temperatures with as little pain as possible,” Hartwig said.