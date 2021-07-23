After a nine-month delay, the single-use plastic bag ban is set to start in Washington on Oct. 1.
The ban, which forbids the distribution of single-use carry out bags by restaurants, small vendor, retail, and grocery stores, was originally scheduled to begin Jan. 1, but Gov. Jay Inslee delayed it through a proclamation due to the limited availability of compliant bags.
The proclamation was recently rescinded, a news release from the Washington State Department of Ecology states. A compliant bag is one made with a specific minimum of recycled material, such as paper pulp content, or is compostable.
The Department of Ecology recommends people invest in reusable bags. Customers who continue to use compliant plastic or paper bags offered by a merchant will need to pay for the bag, as the law requires businesses to charge a customer 8 cents per bag, according to the release.
The 8-cent charge, kept by the merchant on top of other purchased items, is meant to incentivize and remind customers to bring their own recyclable bags.
Food banks and pantries, and people receiving food stamps, WIC, SNAP, or other government assistance will not be subject to the 8-cent charge, and some single-use plastic bags are exempt from the law, such as plastic coverings used to wrap meats and produce, bags for prescriptions, and newspaper or dry-cleaning bags, the release stated.
The single-use plastic bag ban is part of a larger legislative push to cut down on the use of plastic. Limiting plastic usage will help reduce the amount of plastic in the landfill, especially since Walla Walla doesn't recycle plastics due to the contamination that resulted from residents' confusion about which plastics can be recycled. Also, China no longer accepts recycling from the U.S. as it did in earlier years.
Shane Prudente, the city of Walla Walla's public works communications coordinator, said one challenge people may face with the ban is changing their habits, and another is that people may feel the slight cost increase that arises from needing to pay for plastic and paper bags.
"I think ultimately, it'll be worth the minor inconvenience and the minor costs we might have to incur in order to clean that up and to change habits and to start to do that in a more sustainable way," Prudente said.
Single-use plastic bags are common forms of pollution that threaten wildlife, the environment, and human health. Once thrown away, animals can chew on and swallow the plastic, possibly choking. Plastic bags can clog waterways and storm drains.
The production, usage, incineration, or slow disintegration of plastics into microscopic particles all cause harmful chemicals to be released. Plastic bags are a major issue in Washington's recycling system since they can clog sorting machines and risk worker safety.
“Single-use plastic bags are not easily recyclable, which makes managing them at the end of their lives almost impossible,” said Laurie Davies, manager of Ecology’s Solid Waste Management Program. “Reducing their use will protect our rivers and streams, and help our recycling system run more efficiently.”
The Department of Ecology and its partners developed an outreach toolkit in 17 languages for business owners, which includes customizable web graphics, flyers, and Bring-Your-Own-Bag signage.
Kevin Greenwald, marketing manager for Andy's Market in College Place, says the transition to the single-use plastic bag ban is pretty straightforward.
The store is allowed to use its existing stock of single-use plastic bags, and then once that stock is depleted, it will no longer be able to use those bags, he explained.
That doesn't mean the ban doesn't come without its challenges.
Next month, store employees will hang signs notifying customers that as of Oct. 1, they will be required to collect 8 cents from customers for each bag, Greenwald said. The store's bag credit will also be going away.
"Right now, we currently give 5 cents to a customer if they bring their own bag in and we don't have to use our own, but that will be going away," Greenwald said. "We won't be able to offer it any longer because we're required to collect tax on the bags that we do give."
Larger grocery and retail stores such as Safeway and Walmart may not feel the costs from stocking up on bags compliant with the ban, but local grocery stores like Andy's Market in College Place will.
The only plastic bags that they are allowed to use are the heavy-duty 2.25 milliliter bags that are reusable, Greenwald said, and costs for bags range between 12 to 15 cents per bag. In addition, the 8 cents they collect from customers will be taxed by the state, he said. In comparison, the plastic bags they currently use cost 2.3 cents per bag.
"Bigger companies, it's not going to be that hard of a deal only because they can buy in a large bulk and drive the price down, but right now, the raw materials to make plastics are very, very expensive, therefore the price has gone up considerably," said Greenwald.
Raw materials are expensive, which extends to the lumber industry, so even paper bags are harder to come by, he added.
Unable to order semi-loads full of plastic bags because of a lack of storage space, Andy's Market orders pallets to get a good price on the bags, but it's still expensive, Greenwald said.
Andy's Market sells reusable produce bags, bulk bags, and Andy's Market bags.
More information about the single-use plastic bag ban is available at ecology.wa.gov/bag-ban.