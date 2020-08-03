Tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail for the first time this fall, as pandemic-stricken states look to safeguard what John Lewis, the late congressman and civil rights leader, called in a final essay “the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society.”
For Washington voters, sticking a ballot in the mail or a drop box is old hat — a system that has been the default for a decade and which has recently expanded to become postage-free.
But because much of the 2020 election revolves around President Donald Trump, what might seem a common-sense shift has become sharply politicized.
Trump for months has tried to sow distrust about the November election — and mail voting in particular — as he sags in national and swing-state polling that shows dissatisfaction with his performance dealing with COVID-19 and the related economic collapse.
In a tweet Thursday, Trump claimed that mail-in voting will make the 2020 “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” He also floated delaying the election — a power he does not have — which was swiftly condemned by Democrats and some prominent Republicans.
Notwithstanding the president’s claims, election experts in Washington and nationally say there is no evidence universal mail balloting has proved particularly vulnerable to widespread fraud.
Studies of elections in Washington and other vote-by-mail states (Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah have vote-by-mail statutes) have shown the system has modestly increased turnout without leading to widespread fraud or notable partisan advantage for either Republicans or Democrats.
“We shouldn’t be complacent about fraud. We shouldn’t say it never exists, but most of the evidence we have suggests the risks are fairly minimal,” said Anthony Fowler, a political scientist at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.
Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said, “I think Washington state is proof that we know how to conduct mail voting securely.”
Still, as Washington voters cast mail ballots in Tuesday’s primary — and look ahead to the Nov. 3 general election — news cycles and social media accounts are awash in efforts to discredit or question the security of mail voting.
The dynamic creates a perhaps unprecedented challenge for faith in Washington’s elections system, even as recent years have brought acknowledgment that it is one of the safer ones in the nation. Now, officials must not only fend off domestic and foreign interference — like Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election — but also defend against the perception the system is rigged.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said she worries most about misinformation that could weaken voters’ trust in the democratic process.
“All of that misinformation gets passed on as very credible, real, factual information,” said Wyman, a Republican who is running for reelection this year. “And election officials are going to have to focus on getting trusted information out.”
King County Elections Director Julie Wise, who has worked on local elections for two decades, called mail balloting more secure than poll voting in states that use electronic systems and no paper trail.
“What I have witnessed is that vote by mail is the most secure system we have in this country and the most accessible,” she said.
Fowler, however, cited some vulnerabilities with mail-in ballots, noting it’s harder to know whether the person casting the ballot is actually the correct registered voter.
He and other experts also said they worry about inexperienced states spinning up mail voting in just a few months’ time.
Still, with the coronavirus pandemic still among us, and surging in some areas of the country, mail ballots offer a hygienic alternative to voters having to stand in long lines for hours at overcrowded polling stations.
In April, after Wisconsin held its presidential primary, in-person polling led to an estimated 700 additional COVID-19 cases, according to estimates in a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
A visit to King County Elections headquarters in Renton last week showed workers taking extra precautions as they processed ballots. All visitors and staff have temperatures scanned upon entry. Masks are required, and election workers sit farther apart, separated by Plexiglas barriers.
Attempts at fraud do happen, including people casting votes in multiple states, for dead people, or even trying to register animals to vote by mail.
But such cases are rare, and prosecutions are even rarer.
The conservative Heritage Foundation, which tracks vote fraud cases, has identified at least 1,290 proven instances of voter fraud nationally going back to at least 1992 — with most not involving mail ballots.
In Washington, for the 2016 and 2018 elections Wyman’s office identified 216 cases of potential fraud — about .003% of the 6.5 million votes cast in those two general elections.
Wyman’s office forwards suspected fraud cases to county elections officials, who examine them and refer possible cases for prosecution.
She said she was not aware of any prosecutions based on the 2016 or 2018 referrals. If no county prosecutors pursue the 2018 cases, she said, she plans to refer them to the FBI.