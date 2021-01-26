A piece of legislation sponsored by Washington state Rep. Skyler Rude (R-Walla Walla) would provide an "unaffiliated" category during the states presidential primaries if passed into law.
Rude said he presented the bill at the behest of Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican whom Rude said has been frustrated with the state's closed primary for some time.
Currently, Washington voters who cast ballots in the presidential primaries but do not pledge an oath to a particular party or do not choose to affiliate with a party do not get their ballots counted in the primary.
"It's been troubling to me," Rude said of the process. "The presidential primary, I feel like people don't understand it.
"It's not really an election, it's like a data-gathering operation really."
The secretary of state's office gathers the ballots for the parties and posts the data online for people to read. The votes can be used by the parties to bind delegates if they want.
"Four years ago, Democrats didn't use their results," Rude said. "(Whereas) Republicans bound their delegates using the (primary) results — so it's really just for the benefit of the parties."
Rude said he agreed with Wyman that it's a lot of tax-payer money spent on a process that doesn't benefit people who choose not to align themselves with Democrats or Republicans.
“All voters, including people who do not align with a political party, should have the right to make their voices heard,” Wyman said in a release. “(House Bill) 1265 gives unaffiliated voters more freedom of choice and peace of mind, which in turn will increase voter participation and ensure our election results more accurately reflect the will of the people."
Washington had an unaffiliated option in the 1996 and 2000 primaries but it was abolished by the Legislature in 2007.
Wyman, who is the lone Republican holding a statewide office in Washington, said nearly half of all voters cast ballots in the 2020 primary — an all-time high — but she claimed many voters were highly critical of the process.
The unaffiliated voters would not have their ballots count toward any political party, but rather would be sent to a separate category.
Rude said the data from the unaffiliated category could be used to better understand voters and would prevent people from either accidentally affiliating with a party or having to associate with a party they wouldn't necessarily be inclined to join if it weren't for the primary.
The bill was introduced Jan. 18 and is currently in being reviewed by the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee.