Washington State Patrol has extra patrols looking for impaired drivers on St. Patrick's Day.
St. Patrick’s Day can be “a particularly deadly time” on the road, WSP said in a release. Also, because of some relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars, this year may see more people on the road than normal.
WSP encourages members of the public to to prevent drinking and driving. These include arranging for — or providing — a ride home for someone who has been drinking, offering a couch for the night, and taking public transportation.