The Washington Department of Ecology has authorized $750,000 in emergency drought grant funds to support farms, fish and public health, the agency announced Thursday, July 29.
The money will not go directly to impacted individuals, and will instead be granted to the state Department of Health, Department of Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission, which can apply for funding for individual emergency projects. The projects must immediately address a public health emergency due to a lack of potable water, a fish health emergency due to water quality or quantity, or an agricultural emergency resulting in the potential loss of life for livestock or crops.
Each project can be awarded no more than $100,000, except for projects that immediately address getting drinking water to small, low-income communities.
As wildlife, governments and individuals suffer from historic weather conditions, agency officials acknowledge that the money will not be sufficient to address needs.
“Seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars is what we have right now,” said Jimmy Norris, a spokesman for the Department of Ecology. “Back when it was time to ask the legislature for the money, the snowpack was healthy and we didn’t anticipate a drought.”
The agency is looking for additional sources of funding to pay for additional projects. If the agency is able to secure more than $1 million in funding, then grant applications will open up to state, county or city governments, federally recognized tribes, public utility district, water and sewer districts, conservation districts, port districts, irrigation districts, and watershed management partnerships.