All the footage was shot. Filmmaking superduo Jason and Jenny Koenig were deep into production on what looked to be Washington’s (virtual) concert event of the summer. The local husband-and-wife team, best known for making music videos for Ed Sheeran and their hometown rap-star bud Macklemore, are the creative leads behind All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief.
The telethon megaconcert — stacked with a who’s who of home-state talent including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile and Macklemore — was supposed to be equal parts fundraiser and Washington love fest to help cure the quarantine blues. A month ago, it seemed unfathomable that anything could supplant a world-altering pandemic at the top of the public consciousness. Then along came the civil rights uprising of a generation.
“The challenging part of this whole thing is that in light of the last two weeks, the tone of the world has changed,” Jason said. “When we set out to make this show, we were in a different place.”
Initially set to air the day after one of the memorial services for George Floyd, the black man killed by Minneapolis police, sparking worldwide protests, organizers postponed the All In WA concert by two weeks out of respect and deference to the ensuing conversations about race, Jason says. The Amazon- and Microsoft-backed special will now air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KING 5 and KONG in Western Washington, KREM and KSKN in Eastern Washington, and stream online through Amazon Music’s Twitch account and allinwa.org.
Viewers can donate through the website, as well as by phone, text and snail mail. A rebroadcast will be available on Amazon Prime immediately after it airs.
The all-local lineup features a roster of Seattle music heavyweights and celebs including Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Sleater-Kinney, The Head and the Heart, Allen Stone and Dave Matthews, alongside up-and-comers like The Black Tones.