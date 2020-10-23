Those seeking overnight relief from the cold will see some changes this season at the community's emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St.
The center will open as usual during the colder nights — this weekend from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. It also may open overnight Monday, depending on whether temperatures dip to 25 degrees or lower, organizers said. Updates can be found at the chapel’s Facebook page.
But COVID-19 has caused some changes at the warming center, said volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber.
“They were just making marks on the floor, 6 feet apart,” she said of volunteers preparing for the weekend.
Guests usually sleep on the floor anyway, she said, and the marks will help ensure social distancing. The space allows for about 10 people, which is the operation's normal occupancy. Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., Huber said.
Another change at the warming center is sleeping bags. Donated by Walmart, the bedding will make it easier for volunteers to clean bedding. As an alternative to blankets and pillows typically used at the church, the sleeping bags will be marked with peoples’ names for use whenever they return and will be washed at the end of the season.
Upon entering the center, guests will have their temperatures taken with a no-touch thermometer, donated from the Providence Population Health Department. Masks will be required, except when sleeping, Huber said, and those without a mask will be provided one, courtesy of Walla Walla County Emergency Management. Volunteers also will don masks and gloves from Emergency Management.
Hand sanitizer also will be available, as well as clean restrooms, she added.
The center, considered a “last resort” for people needing shelter from the cold overnight, usually doesn’t open before Halloween or early November, according to Huber. And, it hasn’t been open since March, she said, before COVID-19 had spread to Walla Walla.
Volunteers are needed to help at the space. Those wishing to help can call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened prior to beginning their service.