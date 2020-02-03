Warming center open tonight Chloe LeValley Chloe LeValley Author email Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., will open tonight as temperatures are expected to dip. U-B file photo by CHLOE LeVALLEY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., will be open tonight from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. as nighttime temperatures remain below 25 degrees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chloe LeValley Author email Follow Chloe LeValley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today