The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., will be open from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The center, which is considered a "last resort" for unhoused people when the temperature drops to 25 degrees or below, will have COVID-19 protocols in place, organizers said.
Those in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
COVID-19 protocols include placing people 6 feet apart for sleeping, mandatory mask-wearing when not sleeping, and taking temperatures at the door.
Volunteers are needed. Those interested can contact coordinator Merri Anne Huber at 541-861-9055.
Supplies also are needed, including toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, disposable masks and gloves, tissues, disinfecting wipes and sprays, bleach and hand soap. The full list can be found on the chapel's Facebook page.