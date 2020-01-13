Warming center at New Beginnings Chapel to open tonight

The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., will open tonight and remain open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday.
As long as forecasts from the National Weather Service hold lows at 25 degrees, the center will remain open, according to an announcement this morning.
The center is for emergencies, so people without shelter need to first be directed to the Christian Aid Center and Walla Walla's Sleep Center before being sent to the warming center, the email explained.
Merri Anne Huber, the volunteer coordinator, can be reached at 541-861-9055.