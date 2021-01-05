The Walla Walla Valley saw a warmer December and is expected to experience above-average temperatures into January, with more precipitation predicted, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during January are expected to be 40.9 degrees and normal lows 30.1 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.
In December, the average temperature was 35.8 degrees, 2.3 degrees warmer than normal.
High temperatures averaged 41.2 degrees, 2.7 degrees warmer than normal.
The month's hottest day was 65 degrees on Dec. 21, and it was also the windiest, with gusts up to 59 mph.
The most precipitation, 0.38 inches, was reported the day before.
Precipitation in December was 0.65 inches less than normal, totaling 1.82 inches. The Walla Walla Valley received rain or snow on 11 days.
In 2020, the valley received 17.35 inches of precipitation, 3.50 inches below normal.
Twenty-four days in December brought lows below freezing. The high temperature stayed below freezing for six days.
The coldest day was 21 degrees on Dec. 4. Low temperatures averaged 30.3 degrees, 1.9 degrees warmer than normal.