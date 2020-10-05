Weather experts say hotter days and more rain than usual are in the works for October, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
Normal highs for Walla Walla fall from 71 degrees at the start of October to 56 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 48 degrees to 39 degrees.
September was slightly warmer than normal, reports from the National Weather Service state, and temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on five days. The hottest day of the month was 99 degrees on Sept. 4.
The average temperature was 67.4 degrees, or 2.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 80 degrees, or 2.1 degrees above normal, while low temperatures averaged 54.8 degrees, or 2.2 degrees above normal.
The coldest day was Sept. 9 at 44 degrees.
Precipitation was 0.60 inches during September, 0.15 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on five days. The heaviest rainfall was 0.38 inches reported on Sept. 19. This year, precipitation has reached 11.64 inches, or 2.19 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation in Walla Walla has been 14.31 inches, which is 6.54 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 51 mph on Sept. 7.
The Walla Walla Valley was filled with smoke from regional fires for several days in the middle of September. According to AirNow, the official U.S. Air Quality Index, on Sept. 11, the air quality in Walla Walla reached a measurement of 245, which is considered “very unhealthy.” The next day it almost doubled to 409, a hazardous air quality.
The Air Quality Index dropped again to very unhealthy and remained for three more days until it dropped to 197, unhealthy, and finally returned to good air quality on Sept. 19 at an index of 47.
According to the Washington Air Quality Advisory on the Department of Ecology website, Walla Walla experienced 10 consecutive days of unhealthy air quality of varying levels, seven of those reaching a hazardous level at some part of the day.