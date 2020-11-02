Weather experts say warmer temperatures and more rain than usual are in the works for November, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
Normal highs for Walla Walla are predicted to fall from 56 degrees at the start of November to 42 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 39 degrees to 31 degrees.
October was slightly warmer than normal, reports from the National Weather Service state. The average temperature was 54.2 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees above normal.
The hottest day of the month was 86 degrees on Oct. 6.
There were six days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. The coldest day of October was 22 degrees, on Oct. 25.
Precipitation was 1.56 inches during October, 0.12 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on six days. The heaviest rainfall was 0.74 inches reported on Oct. 10. This year, precipitation reached 13.2 inches or 2.31 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 46 mph on Oct. 12.
In the first week of October in Yakima, wine grape harvest continued. Apple harvest continued with Honeycrisp, Granny Smith and Golden Delicious varieties, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
Autumn brought pumpkins, maize and winter squashes to fruit stands.