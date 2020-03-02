Warm, wet February makes way for a March that should be closer to normal

It won’t come as any surprise, given the extent of flooding damage the Walla Walla Valley continues to recover from after a regional deluge at the start of February, that last month’s average temperatures and precipitation were higher than normal.
The outlook for March from the national Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
According to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton, temperatures last month in Walla Walla averaged 41.4 degrees, which was 2.3 degrees above normal.
High temperatures averaged 50 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 64 degrees on Feb. 28. Low temperatures averaged 32.8 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees above normal. The lowest was 25 degrees, on Feb. 19.
There were 13 days with a low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 2.93 inches during February, which was 1.17 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.91 inches, reported on the 6th.
Precipitation this year has reached 5.11 inches, which is 0.82 inches above normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 7.78 inches, which is 3.53 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 54 mph, which occurred on Feb. 23. There was one day when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
March weather should be more like what residents would expect, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Normal highs for Walla Walla rise from 50 degrees at the start of March to 59 degrees at the end of March.
Normal lows rise from 34 degrees to 40 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 2.30 inches.