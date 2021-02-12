By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Packaging Corporation of America’s paper mill in Wallula failed to meet federal air quality standards for seven weeks last fall due to wastewater treatment plant issues.
The Washington state Department of Ecology fined the company $28,500 and is requiring the mill to increase monitoring to prevent future issues.
The paper mill failure to to meet the standards caused an additional 7 tons of methanol emission from the plant and other types of hazardous air pollution over 57 days, the Ecology Department announced Tuesday.
“Complying with air pollution regulations is essential for protecting air quality for everyone in Washington,” said James DeMay, Ecology’s Industrial Section manager, which regulates the mill.
He said the department is pleased with the paper mill’s efforts to correct the issue and come back into compliance, according to the release.
A spokesperson from Packaging Corporation of America had no comment on the violation.
The company has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.