The Walla Walla Tipsy Taxi service has been canceled this year to keep volunteers safe from potentially contracting COVID-19, according to the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition.
The free shuttle service is typically offered annualy during the holidays as a means to get people home from restaurants and parties and avoid driving drunk.
Drunk driving usually escalates during the winter, specifically in the time between Christmas and New Year's Day, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The local coalition said planning ahead is one of the best ways to prevent drunk driving.
"... We need to remember that we can make things safe for our community by planning ahead," the coalition posted on social media. "... Making sure you have a plan if alcohol is involved. Take along a designated driver, stay home, get a taxi or Uber, etc."
The service is expected to return next year.