The Walla Walla-based Sherwood Trust has announced its upcoming leadership class will be populated by Milton-Freewater residents.
The nonprofit is seeking nominations for the 2022 Community Leadership Program, which has been ongoing for 15 years. Program participants build relationships, practice tools for working in communities and work together to tackle challenging issues.
The newest version will start in February and run through September, and the organization is looking for candidates with a range of experience, said Julia Leavitt with the foundation.
“The ideal class has a mix of emerging and experienced community leaders. The program costs are completely paid for by Sherwood Trust. The participant invests time and energy into participating fully in the class,” Leavitt said.
Leavitt will be in Milton Freewater in December to meet with people interested in participating.
For more information or to nominate a Milton-Freewater resident, send an email to julia@sherwoodtrust.org, call 509-529-2791 or visit www.sherwoodtrust.org.
