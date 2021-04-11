Seven local nonprofit organizations, from Dayton to Milton-Freewater, will be sharing an $80,000 boost from the Sherwood Trust.
Through the philanthropic organization’s “Impact Awards” program, money goes out in the spring and autumn to smaller-budget projects that align with the trust’s mission of a thriving region that’s inclusive for all.
These particular grants began a few years ago as a way to help agencies, especially some of the smaller ones, with specific projects and goals, Sherwood Trust CEO Brian Hunt said.
With the move to twice-yearly grant cycles, the trust has doubled such giving from $100,000 to $200,000. The 2021 autumn cycle will give out $120,000, Hunt said.
These are in addition to the organization’s other yearly giving, including the traditional “Core Grants” that constitute the majority of the organization’s financial commitments. Those allotments of $20,000 or more support larger initiatives that build capacity, community and capital within the area.
Applications for the core grants are highly competitive, as there are always more requests than there is money, he said, noting those awards will be announced in June.
The spring and autumn “Impact Awards,” on the other hand, are blended with other funding to support projects of less than $20,000, Hunt said, noting that with the pandemic, local nonprofits have been affected financially and in retaining staff and volunteers.
“Nonprofits are certainly in need. COVID-19 exposed a lot of their fragility,” he said.
The 2021 Spring Impact grantees are as follows:
- Port of Columbia, Dayton — $20,000 to support design and engineering for community broadband initiative.
- Milton-Freewater Neighborhood Senior Center — $20,000 for a kitchen renovation.
- Ink-Out, Walla Walla — $15,000 to help former gang members remove affiliated tattoos.
- Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance — $10,000 to support the Freewater Square project in Old Town Freewater.
- Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho — $7,500 to support a mobile health clinic.
- Plus Delta After School Studios, Dayton — $5,000 for a teen activity program.
- EAA Young Eagles Chapter 604, College Place — $2,500 for technology needs.