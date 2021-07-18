She's all glammed up and camera ready. Pioneer Park's Victorian-style, picturesque Wedding Fountain is ready for its close up as an ornate backdrop for newlyweds and others.
The fountain, which was recently restorated, was dedicated last week in a ceremony on Thursday, July 15, hosted by Parks & Rec, said Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department Director Andy Coleman.
The 12-foot-tall water feature, paid for by the Ladies Relief Society in 1910, was placed in what was then City Park on Alder Street.
Situated near the park's Garden Center, it was meant to be a place for children to wade and cool off, said Coleman.
"Over time it was used for weddings, and the name changed because of those activities," he said.
Chief among the guests at Thursday's dedication were Walla Wallan Shirley Ruble, who encouraged the city to apply for funding and got former state Rep. Bill Jenkin involved, Coleman said.
Jenkin championed the project, obtaining proceeds from the state's capital budget.
Also invited were Walla Walla City Council and Parks Advisory Board members and state Sen. Perry Dozier and Reps. Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker.
Ruble and Coleman spoke at the event, celebrating the project's conclusion and good work completed by many partners. Cake and refreshments were served.
Parks & Recreation staff started the demolition of the old fountain in January 2020. Constructed was completed, including placement of new turf, in June of this year.
"This wasn’t our original time line. However, like most other things, the pandemic impacted our schedule," Coleman said.
The Cultus Garden Club made donations for the fountain's first restoration in 1984. With this second renovation, the cast steel fountain was sandblasted and preserved with Electrocoat, a powder coating.
Dax Moreno Construction Co. did concrete work, including pouring a new base for the fountain. City staff performed the other tasks, including plumbing, electrical and landscaping, Coleman said. The fountain is now lit at night, as its previous non-functioning lighting has been repaired.
"We also removed the crab apple trees, which were very messy and caused problems with the operation of the fountain, and replaced them with dogwood trees. We also reconfigured the location of the trees to be more conducive to weddings and other events that may take place at this location," he said.
The water flow was changed, too. It originally ran in one direction and drained as waste into the sewer system. This water streaming proved expensive and was only turned on by request for special occasions. Now the water is reused through recirculation and is kept on during park hours, from 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Coleman said.
The fountain could get 50 years of new life out of the work, Coleman estimated.
Restoration planners initially projected the cost at $25,000, but faced additional expenses as the work was conducted. To help complete the project, money came from several sources. Funding came from the state at $9,000; $16,000 from utility bill round-ups; and $10,000 from the city, totaling $35,000.
For Ruble, the restoration is a labor of love. She traces her family connection to the fountain, recalling her parents — her mother, Frances (Cox) Ruble, and her father, Wes Ruble. She shared a photo with the U-B for an article in 2018 that shows her parents posed at the fountain in 1931 before they wed. See ubne.ws/familyphoto.
Ruble and a friend dropped by recently at sunset to view the lit fountain. "Three or four families came with children while we were there. The bottom of the fountain is (paved) with small round pebbles. The kids had a great time splashing in the water — and so did some of the mothers," Ruble said.
As coronavirus protocol restrictions lift, Parks & Rec personnel don't have time to rest. They expect the summer to keep them very busy.