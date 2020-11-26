Some restaurants this holiday season will be giving thanks for a Walla Walla wine they might not even carry.
Pepper Bridge Winery operators had been working on a seasonal sale with a local angle. They wanted to showcase the great things the Walla Walla Valley has to offer to people buying wine club memberships and gift boxes, hoping it could entice visitors to return in the future.
But when the latest round of COVID-19-related restrictions came Nov. 15, including the closure of in-person dining at restaurants, Pepper Bridge hit on an idea to aid eateries in Walla Walla and beyond.
“We rely pretty heavily on the restaurants,” said Jennifer Clapp, the winery’s director of direct-to-consumer sales. “... We really do have a symbiotic relationship ... A lot of them we have close relationships with and they’re part of our extended family.”
Clapp said it was devastating for wineries to watch the restaurant industry struggle, especially with the strong impact locally.
“I grew up in the restaurant industry, so I have a soft spot for them,” Clapp said.
Clapp, along with head winemaker Jean-François Pellet and the rest of the Pepper Bridge team, got to work with a semi-secret promotion back in June.
Their goal was not to put a spotlight on themselves, but on the restaurants, Clapp said.
The promotion was simple: Buy a certain amount of wine and get a gift card to any restaurant of your choice in the Walla Walla area. Instead of making a list of restaurants that carry Pepper Bridge wines, they made it open to any local restaurant.
They were elated with the results of the over-the-phone promotion as they called up their wine club members.
Stone Hut Bar & Grill, the Maple Counter Cafe and Thai Ploy were just a few of the restaurants that people picked for gift cards — none of which feature Pepper Bridge wines.
In particular, Clapp was excited to see some love for Thai Ploy, an eatery hit especially hard this year because its South Spokane Street location was barely accessible due a bridge replacement.
“I thought that was great that somebody in the community was like, ‘Hey, these people need our support, and they’re great people,’” Clapp said.
It’s the not only example of wineries stepping up to help their foodie friends.
In July, Sleight of Hand Cellars released a limited edition “Restaurant Relief” wine, sold for just $1 per case to partner restaurants.
Pellet also donated some Pepper Bridge wine and water bottles to staff members at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank back in June.
It’s just a couple of examples of how the industry that made Walla Walla a renown tourist destination is doing its part to keep the area thriving.
And as the months of the pandemic wore on, the team at Pepper Bridge took note: Walla Walla Valley was actually doing a pretty good job holding together because of its regional appeal.
“This community has done really well, I think,” Clapp said. “We benefit from being sort of a local destination.”
She said 75% of Pepper Bridge’s business this year has been from state residents who have never been to the Valley before.
“Because they were supposed to be in Italy, or Spain, or Portugal or wherever, and they’re coming to our community for the first time,” Clapp said. “So our community has done exceptionally well for the last six months. ... We (even) see local businesses opening here, whereas most of Seattle is shutting down.”
As the holiday shopping season approached, the winery was poised to do some gift boxes and pairings. But with the latest round of shutdowns in Washington and beyond, Pepper Bridge decided to resurrect its June program and expand it beyond the Valley to help the food industry at large.
“We were all set to pull the trigger,” Clapp said. “At the last minute I said, ‘I think this is more important.’”
The promotion launched Friday with a similar hook to the last one — buy six bottles, get a $50 gift card, buy 12 for $100, 18 for $150, and 24 for a $200 card. All of the cards can be split up in $50 increments so multiple restaurants can be picked with one purchase, if desired.
Twenty-four hours of the sale going live, Clapp said, the winery already had people selecting gift cards from restaurants in Seattle and Spokane, plus some local restaurants.
Owners at Anthony’s Restaurants — a popular Northwest seafood chain — emailed the winery right away after an order had been placed for the gift cards, thanking the winery for its support of the restaurant industry.
Clapp said knowing the restaurants are getting the gift card orders out of the blue is one of the greatest feelings.
“We’re hearing a lot from the people who are ordering them saying, ‘Thank you so much for supporting my community,’” Clapp said. And she knows it’s not an easy ask.
“It’s a lot of wine to buy,” Clapp said with a chuckle. “Our wine’s not cheap. ... We did the math, obviously. We are taking a little bit of a hit. It’s not enough to take us under, but we just wanted to make as much of an impact as we could.”
You can order Pepper Bridge online at pepperbridge.com or in person with a reservation.