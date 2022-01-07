In the days leading up to the New Year holiday, Brooks Dennis Ortiz was making his mother a little nervous.

With a due date of Jan. 7, contractions coming more than a week ahead of time signaled an early delivery — not nothing in a family where dad was already working overtime while “neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night” was keeping Vince Ortiz from his appointed rounds for the U.S. Post Office.

There was also the area's hazardous weather to consider with any unexpected changes.

It turned out Brooks’ arrival had the calendar’s stamp of approval; he arrived in first-class shape on the first day of 2022 to become Walla Walla’s New Year baby.

First Baby In Walla Walla for 2022 First baby of the new year in Walla Walla, Brooks Dennis Ortiz, age 5 days, Jan. 5, 2022.

His mom, Chelsea Hector, said the delivery of her second child was “the easiest ever.” Born at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at 2:47 p.m., Brooks weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, measuring 21½ inches long.

Just about the length of a prepaid, flat-rate shipping box.

Hector, a dental assistant at Walla Walla Orthodontics, and Vince Ortiz became a family five years ago. Brooks joins sister Tayten, 7, and twin brothers, Caleb and Carson, 16.

The baby’s middle name honors Hector’s father, who died in 2013.

Deciding to create a child during a pandemic was a show of hope, Hector said. Now that their son is here, the couple is taking every precaution to protect him from illness, be it cold, flu or COVID-19.

“We haven’t had any visitors yet,” Hector said, noting the entire extended family has spent virtual time admiring the baby’s thick, dark hair and bright blue eyes.

“They think he’s the perfect addition to our family,” she said.

Ortiz, who grew up in Walla Walla, has enjoyed sharing his love of sports with his older sons and fully expects to do the same with his youngest child, he said.

“Football and baseball are my favorite.”

For now, Brooks’ big sister is glued to her baby brother’s side, Hector said.

“She loves him so much. She hasn’t experienced a dirty diaper yet, though, so that might change.”