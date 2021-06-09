The recipe was finalized Monday night, June 7, for Food Network’s fourth season of “Best Baker in America” with a winner crowned.
Walla Walla Bread Co. co-owner and head baker, Michele Pompei, made it to the final episode, but was ousted after things slid out of his control in the final master challenge between the final four bakers.
Louisville, Kentucky, baker Jackie Joseph, who was kept alive along with Pompei in a wild episode last week, was crowned the winner of Season 4.
Viewers were greeted to another two-episode treat as the show concluded its fourth season.
While just one baker was sent packing in last week’s two-episode trek, two of the final five bakers were sent home before just three remained in the final bake-off.
Pompei started the evening strong with his version of a Basque cake, noted as a popular dessert in Nevada. Bakers were expected to incorporate Southwest chili flavors and produce the signature line work in the cake’s crust and make its typical creamy filling.
Pompei kept his cake mostly simple with and spiced up a cherry gelatin lining the inside the cake with chili flavors.
He was safe from elimination for his efforts. Baker Clarice Lam, of New York, was eliminated in the bake-off portion of the show.
In the second episode, bakers had to make a California-style chiffon cake with a “tsunami cake” topping. Tsunami cake is a decadent treat where near-liquid frosting and decoration are mounted on top of the cake right as its presented and then a plastic wrapper is released, allowing the frosting and decorations to cascade over the sides of the cake.
The featured flavors continued to be wacky as the judges told contestants to incorporate two California mainstays — lemon and avocado.
Pompei ran into technical trouble unlike he’d experienced before in the series as his cake began to slide out of place as he was preparing it. He was able to get it all together at the last minute, but the result was a cake that lacked the consistency and texture judges expected from a chiffon cake.
The judges didn’t ding Pompei for his flavors and they were awed by his sparkly golden and yellow “tsunami” and a chocolate-work honeycomb stick on top of the cake, but it wasn’t enough. Pompei was deemed the least successful of the four finalists and didn’t make it to the final bake off.
The final three bakers were given a chore of making a Hawaiian themed dessert platter.
Joseph was crowned the best of the final three and received $25,000 as a reward.
Joseph took to social media to thank the producers, judges and other contestants and she had some especially kind words for Pompei.
“(Michele), you are not only the most talented chef I’ve ever met, but you have such a heart of gold,” Joseph said on Instagram. “Thank you for always being open to listen and offer your wisdom.
“My heart is so full and I am so humbled and grateful for this experience.”
Pompei has been in Walla Walla since filming of the series concluded, but he wasn’t allowed to reveal how far he went.
His goodies and a full menu are available at Walla Walla Bread Co. in downtown Walla Walla on East Main Street.
One goody Pompei likely won’t be trying again is an “Uncrustable.” A video on Instagram from fellow finalist Caitlyn Cox showed Pompei eating the product and the other contestants giggling.
“Can I spit it (out)?” he asked.
“Yes, there’s a trash can over there,” Cox responded.