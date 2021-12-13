The Blue Mountain Humane Society is again participating in the Empty the Shelter campaign sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation.
Reduced adoption fees are in place through Dec. 20; cats can be adopted for $15, and dogs can be taken to their forever homes for $25.
The Empty the Shelters event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt pets. Nearly 68,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event.
Since its inception, Bissell Pet Foundation has expanded its Empty the Shelters reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.
In Walla Walla, interested adopters can go to bluemountainhumane.org.
The organization recommends people fill out an initial application online before going to the shelter to meet pets.
For more information, call 509-524-2452.
