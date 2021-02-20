Hope Street, a Walla Walla home for women seeking sober living and for those dealing with substance-use disorder, has accepted its first resident.
“It feels like such a culmination of a lot of work to get to this point,” said founder Karen Carman. “The community has been consistently behind us, so supportive. We got there. We’re crossing the finish line and coming up to the starting gate at the same time.”
The home at 303 Catherine St. provides a safe place for women without children to continue their journey through recovery. A woman can live at the home for a year and experience helpful programming offered by a full-time recovery advocate.
Anybody at any stage in recovery can stay there, “(whether) she’s early in the recovery process or farther along and just needs a little more support,” Carman said.
Application is through the website hopestreethomes.org.
The large, six-bedroom home, built in 1932 as the rectory for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, has been completely renovated and modernized with help from community volunteers.
“We’ve had so much support from this community,” Carman said. “They know it’s important for people to experience recovery.”