This story has been modified to include information from the church’s lead pastor.
The New Beginnings Chapel emergency warming center has opened daily since Feb. 8 during the recent cold streak.
“It’s a calling,” said Lead Pastor Tim Bruner. “It’s an endeavor of love.”
The church, warming center and Friday food giveaway, 12:30-2 p.m., all depend on volunteers.
“We have tremendous volunteers,” Bruner said. “We hope we’re making a difference.”
The center will open again Wednesday night but probably not Thursday because warmer temperatures are predicted, volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber said. Hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The shelter has a capacity of nine downstairs, according to COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility to shelter a few more in the church sanctuary, Huber said. It has been able to meet recent demands.
“It depends on the weather, if it’s cold, if there’s snow,” she said. “We’ve been seeing an average of four to five a night.”
The cold temperatures arrived early last week, with highs in the 30s and lows down to 11 degrees, and continued through the beginning of the week with over a foot of snow blanketing the Walla Walla Valley.
But this week will see a steady rise in temperatures headed into the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 30s, according to AccuWeather.
The emergency warming center, 822 W. Main St., is third in line for a person to find refuge. The first contact should be the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., 509-525-7153, and then the city of Walla Walla’s Sleep Center, which is run by the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, located at 1181 W. Rees Ave., on the corner of 15th and Rees avenues, 509-520-0316.
If someone can’t get help at the first two shelters, contact the warming center.
The New Beginnings shelter is doing well with supplies, but does need hot cocoa, coffee and tea, Huber said. Donations of paper towels and toilet paper would help the church as well.
To get connected, call 541-861-9055.