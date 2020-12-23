Baker Boyer Bank announced a second round of funding for organizations responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizations helping people with shelter, clothing, food, health, hygiene, and programs addressing mental health and domestic violence — where the need has increased during the pandemic — received about $60,000 in donations, the 151-year-old community bank announced.
That brings the total to nearly $110,000 in contributions this year.
On top of the donations, Baker Boyer worked with United Way of Blue Mountains and the Blue Mountain Community Foundation to apply for the funds, to be doubled through the All in WA fund.
That fund is a coordinated statewide relief effort powered by a coalition of public officials, companies, community foundations and others addressing services needs due to the pandemic.
“In response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on many of the most vulnerable in our communities, the Baker Boyer Board of Directors twice voted to increase its budget for charitable donations,” the release stated.
Since October, organizations in the Walla Walla Valley received over $22,000, the release stated. Organizations in the Tri-Cities and Yakima also received donations.
Walla Walla Valley organizations receiving funds are:
- Blue Mountain Action Council — $10,000 to address unforeseen costs as a result of losing work or re-entering the workforce due to COVID-19.
- BMAC Food Bank — $5,000 to support its collection, storage and distribution of food throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
- Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless / Sleep Center — $4,000 for materials and construction of
- additional huts in preparation for increased demand with colder weather.
- The Health Center — $2,000 to acquire additional technology to remotely serve health needs, including mental health in the public school systems.
- Helpline — $1,000 to support emergency social services for low-income
- and homeless households in Walla Walla County.
Baker Boyer gave $47,000 to organizations within the Walla Walla Valley, Yakima and the Tri-Cities in donations earlier in the year, which were announced in May.