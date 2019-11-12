Walla Walla woman sentenced to prison in kidnapping, beating case

A Walla Walla woman has been sentenced to almost a year and a half in prison for her involvement in a kidnapping and beating case this summer.
Chelsey Arriola-Morris, 34, originally was charged in June with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery and unlawful imprisonment. However, she made a plea agreement and her charges were amended to second-degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and meth possession.
Her sentence included 17.5, 12 and 17.5 months in prison on each count, respectively, and running concurrently, as well as concurrently with a drug case in Walla Walla; 18 months of community custody; $500 in fines and fees; to-be-determined restitution; substance abuse disorder evaluation; and no contact with the victim until Nov. 8, 2029.
Arriola-Morris and five others were arrested in June and July, after a woman told police she was confronted at gunpoint May 29 by Arriola-Morris and Gregorio Diaz, 22, of Milton-Freewater, near Arriola-Morris’ apartment on the 200 block of East Cherry Street.
The woman told police multiple people took turns beating and threatening her over three days for an alleged drug debt, records stated. She also said they eventually took her to her mother’s house to borrow $260 to pay off the debt, during which she was able to escape and call the police.
Police said the woman had bruising and other injuries consistent with defensive wounds. They also searched the apartment where the alleged crimes occurred and found evidence, including drugs and drug paraphernalia, records stated.
Diaz was granted money to hire a private investigator in September, and his trial has been scheduled for Dec. 4.
The other four arrested in the case were: Miguel A. Reyes Jr., Crystal Velazquez, Jazrale L. Ruston and Cody P. Ferguson.
Reyes Jr., 26, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty in September to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and driving under the influence in a deal that dismissed his kidnapping and attempted robbery charges. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Velazquez, 34, of Milton-Freewater, who also has federal charges, has a trial in this case on Dec. 4.
Ruston, 19, of Walla Walla, was sentenced Nov. 4 to six months in jail, one year in community custody, no contact with the victim, a substance-abuse evaluation, $1,100 in fines and fees (combined cases) and a to-be-determined restitution.
Ferguson, 33, of Walla Walla, was arrested about a month after the others, as he had fled the scene. His trial was scheduled for Dec. 17.